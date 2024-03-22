American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $133.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 139,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 151,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,693 shares of company stock worth $1,955,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

