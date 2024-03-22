American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Raised to $17.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

APEI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APEI

American Public Education Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,640. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a market cap of $240.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in American Public Education by 1,169.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.