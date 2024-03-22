Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.45. The stock had a trading volume of 550,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,316. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.80.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

