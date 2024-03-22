Amprius Technologies’ (AMPX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 406.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMPX. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AMPX opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $261.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.89. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,116. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $8,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

