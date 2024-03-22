Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 22nd (ACN, ADT, AJG, ALVO, ANET, APEI, APPN, ASM, ASO, CABA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 22nd:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $374.00 to $381.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $363.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ADT (NYSE:ADT)

had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $282.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $313.00 to $356.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $78.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $86.00 to $82.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $300.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $38.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $69.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $31.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $63.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $24.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $186.00 to $182.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $187.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $224.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $377.00 to $419.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $291.00 to $324.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $327.00 to $351.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $350.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $293.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $310.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $220.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $72.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.10 to $1.60. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $70.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $39.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $266.00 to $269.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $553.00 to $515.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $525.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $548.00 to $492.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $520.00 to $500.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $408.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $425.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $539.00 to $490.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $575.00 to $515.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $560.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $159.00 to $201.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $211.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $28.00 to $31.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $52.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $117.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $127.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.70 to $1.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $800.00 to $1,100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $59.00 to $58.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $87.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $290.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.50 to $3.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $135.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $116.50 to $131.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $580.00 to $650.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $82.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $86.50 to $92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $10.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $171.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

