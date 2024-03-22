Analysts Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price at $97.00

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.15 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -297.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

