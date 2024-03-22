Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) PT at $87.38

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.