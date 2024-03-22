Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Target Price at C$64.15

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIF shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

TSE:EIF opened at C$49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.01. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. The company had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. Analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1924852 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.62%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

