Analysts Set Expectations for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HPK opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 89.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,885,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 156,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,805 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,396,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 450,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 9,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,518,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

