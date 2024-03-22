Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Target Price at $27.00

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $22.73 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,900 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 904,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

