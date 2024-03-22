Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) PT at $60.71

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.71.
SUN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco
Sunoco Price Performance
Shares of SUN stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $64.89.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Sunoco Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.58%.
Sunoco Company Profile
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.
