Analyzing Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) & West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) and Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Fraser Timber and Conifex Timber’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Fraser Timber $6.45 billion 1.06 -$167.00 million ($2.15) -40.14 Conifex Timber N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Conifex Timber has lower revenue, but higher earnings than West Fraser Timber.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Fraser Timber -2.59% 1.29% 0.99% Conifex Timber N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for West Fraser Timber and Conifex Timber, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Fraser Timber 0 0 5 1 3.17 Conifex Timber 0 0 1 0 3.00

West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus price target of $104.92, suggesting a potential upside of 21.56%. Conifex Timber has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 576.10%. Given Conifex Timber’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conifex Timber is more favorable than West Fraser Timber.

Summary

West Fraser Timber beats Conifex Timber on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards. The company also provides northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, paperboard products, tissue and towel products, and a variety of other paper grades. Further, it offers bioproducts, including bioenergy and biomaterial. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, papers, tissue, and box materials, and industrial applications. The company sells its products to major retail chains, contractor supply yards, and wholesalers, as well as industrial customers for further processing or as components for other products in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc. primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services. It also engages in bioenergy operations; and operates a 36 megawatt biomass power generation plant in Mackenzie, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as West Fourth Capital Inc. and changed its name to Conifex Timber Inc. in June 2010. Conifex Timber Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

