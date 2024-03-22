AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21. Approximately 168,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 286,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

The firm has a market cap of $603.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

In related news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at $220,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,968.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,665 shares of company stock valued at $450,422. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 206,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $785,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 894,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

