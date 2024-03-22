Anthony D’adamio Sells 3,125 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $17,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.66 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

