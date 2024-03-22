Anthony Reilly Purchases 70,000 Shares of Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT) Stock

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Reilly bought 70,000 shares of Iltani Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,200.00 ($7,368.42).
Iltani Resources Stock Performance
About Iltani Resources
Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iltani Resources
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Iltani Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iltani Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.