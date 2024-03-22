Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 171 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.18 and its 200 day moving average is $332.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

