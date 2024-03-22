Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 164 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.09. The stock had a trading volume of 394,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,992. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.03.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.