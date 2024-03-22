Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 26 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,261,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded down $11.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,327.60. The company had a trading volume of 120,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,232.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,148.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

