Apeiron RIA LLC Has $288,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $93.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,988. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

