Apeiron RIA LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.7 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.60. The company had a trading volume of 748,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $105.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

