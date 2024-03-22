Apeiron RIA LLC Has $412,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 1.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 4,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.