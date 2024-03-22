Apeiron RIA LLC Has $465,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $150.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.13. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

