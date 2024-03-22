Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $217,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BLOK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. 199,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,883. The stock has a market cap of $791.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $36.20.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

