Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,962,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 12,887,300.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 128,873 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 128,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 65,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,122,000.

NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. 27,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

