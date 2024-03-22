Apeiron RIA LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

MDYV stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. 116,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,026. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $75.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

