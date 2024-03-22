Apeiron RIA LLC Takes $214,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,238,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,719,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,716.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,573,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. 37,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,436. The company has a market capitalization of $729.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

