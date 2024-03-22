APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $39.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get APi Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of APG stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. APi Group has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in APi Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 153,167 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.