Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Leon D. Black Sells 450,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $586,016,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $353,603,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $217,878,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

