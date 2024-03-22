AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AppFolio news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,500.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $233.74 on Friday. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $115.26 and a 1-year high of $246.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,793.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.26.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

