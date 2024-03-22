AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.40.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPF
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of APPF stock opened at $233.74 on Friday. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $115.26 and a 1-year high of $246.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,793.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.26.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AppFolio
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.