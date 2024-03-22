Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Applied Digital stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 4.14.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.