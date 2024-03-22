Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 4.6%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.34. 723,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,459,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Applied Digital Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 4.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 14,390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,898 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 271,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

