Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 0.4%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $198.80 and last traded at $200.57. 815,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,758,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454,273 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $73,624,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 19,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.