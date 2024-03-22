Aptiv Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,650 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 218% compared to the typical volume of 1,775 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. 758,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

