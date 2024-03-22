Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,048. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.