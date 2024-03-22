Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.84. 1,018,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,400. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

