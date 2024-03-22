Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.2% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RWO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,922. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

