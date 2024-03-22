Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,584,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 139,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Aramark by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

ARMK opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.90%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

