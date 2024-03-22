Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Down 0.9%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 508,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,957,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

