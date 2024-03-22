ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.02.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

ARC Resources stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.14. 727,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.45. The company has a market cap of C$13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.09.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.1692015 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.