Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 384,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 989,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

ARHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.39.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

