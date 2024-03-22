Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $356.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $313.00 to $356.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.06.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $304.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.75. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $305.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,084 shares of company stock worth $60,372,931. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.