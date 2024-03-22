Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 52-Week High at $255.74

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $255.74 and last traded at $255.41, with a volume of 244624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. TD Cowen started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.31 and a 200-day moving average of $236.99. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.