Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $16,648,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 53,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

