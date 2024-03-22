ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.98 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. ASD has a market cap of $42.98 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006866 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00015556 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,868.58 or 0.99962893 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010732 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.75 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06862626 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,237,471.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

