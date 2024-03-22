Asio Capital LLC Buys 224 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 2,444.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.17. The company had a trading volume of 431,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,659. The firm has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $259.30 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.27.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

