Asio Capital LLC Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.08. 59,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,773. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.90.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

