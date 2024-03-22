Asio Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. 31,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

