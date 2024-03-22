Asio Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.43. 5,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.