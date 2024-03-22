Asio Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ON by 1,022.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,800 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in ON by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,539,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. 365,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 131.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Several research firms have commented on ONON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

