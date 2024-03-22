Asio Capital LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

BA stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.00. 1,611,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,450,870. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

